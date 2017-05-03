Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Cops probe whether man used comic conventions to lure teens

The Associated Press

Posted 11:24am on Wednesday, May. 03, 2017

LEESBURG, Va. Police say a 35-year-old man may have roamed comic book conventions around the country to lure teenage girls into sex.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that Derrick Jones of Catonsville, Maryland, was arrested in Utah on a charge of soliciting sexual contact with a teenage girl in Virginia through social media.

Police say Jones provided transportation for the girl to travel from her Ashburn home to meet him in the Baltimore area.

They want to know about girls Jones contacted in other states. Since March, police say, Jones has been to conventions in Orlando; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Phoenix and Flagstaff, Arizona; Los Angeles and Sacramento, California, and Salt Lake City.



