Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Artists across US take to stage to protest Trump policies

By ERRIN HAINES WHACK

Associated Press

Posted 11:09am on Wednesday, May. 03, 2017

PRINCETON, N.J. A 1923 Cole Porter ballet criticizing the U.S. immigration policies will be updated in a Princeton University production this week.

"Within the Quota" has been reimagined in protest of President Donald Trump's stance on immigration. In the updated version of "Within the Quota," an American immigrant encounters various caricatures, including an heiress, a Wall Street banker, the media, a Black Lives Matter activist, an environmentalist and a heroin addict.

The ballet, opening Thursday, aims to symbolize a lack of communication among citizens in the current political climate.

The ballet is one of several productions happening across the U.S. in reaction to the administration's recent actions, including a Boulder, Colorado, play featuring undocumented immigrants and law enforcement officials, and a Los Angeles play that imagines the country under Trump's campaign promise to detain immigrants living in the country illegally.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me