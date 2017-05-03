Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Former UConn star Toby Kimball dead at 74; played in NBA

Posted 10:44am on Wednesday, May. 03, 2017

STORRS, Conn. Toby Kimball, who starred for the University of Connecticut and played for nine seasons in the NBA, has died. He was 74.

The school announced that he died Tuesday in California. Kimball's son, Tim, posted on Facebook that his father passed away after suffering from inflammatory lung disease.

The 6-foot-8 forward played for UConn from 1962-65, averaging 18.4 points and 17.9 rebounds. He led the school to three Yankee Conference Championships and three NCAA Tournament berths, including a regional final in 1964.

Kimball was a third-round pick of Boston in the 1965 NBA draft. After playing a year in Italy and helping his team to a European championship, he joined the Celtics.

He also played for Houston, Milwaukee, Sacramento, Philadelphia and Utah, averaging 6.1 points and 6.8 rebounds in 571 games before retiring in 1975.



