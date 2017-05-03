Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Arts, cultural hub in Michigan to get $24M music building

The Associated Press

Posted 10:39am on Wednesday, May. 03, 2017

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. A $24 million music building is expected to be a centerpiece for an arts and cultural hub in northeast Michigan.

Interlochen Center for the Arts president Jeffrey Kimpton says music is the center's largest discipline. But students for years have practiced in several, disjointed areas of the campus near Traverse City.

The 62,000-square-foot building will include 25 teaching studios, 10 practice studios and two rehearsal halls. Each classroom can virtually connect musicians globally to broaden the student learning experience.

Officials have already raised over $106 million since July 2016 to cover the building as only part of the school's upgrades. Interlochen also wants to encourage recruitment and retention amid a competitive market.

Interlochen music director Kedrik Merwin says the building is "really a facility that will bring us together."



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me