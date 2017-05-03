Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Documentary details recovery of soldier who lost all 4 limbs

The Associated Press

Posted 9:34am on Wednesday, May. 03, 2017

MANCHESTER, Maine A soldier who lost all four limbs during an explosion in Afghanistan and went on to start a foundation for veterans is sharing his story in a documentary on Netflix.

U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Travis Mills' documentary, "Travis: A Soldier's Story", debuted Monday. The documentary details his family, fellow soldiers and his recovery.

In 2012, Mills was wounded by a roadside bomb during his third tour of duty in Afghanistan. He survived but lost his limbs.

Mills started a foundation to help soldiers like himself who suffered combat injuries. He and his family continue to travel throughout Maine as they raise money and spread awareness for veterans' issues.

He and his wife, Kelsey, announced last month that they're expecting their second child, a boy.



