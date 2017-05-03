FW Opera Festival’s mix of old, new works again

The Fort Worth Opera’s 2017 festival is continuing a trend that had its tentative beginnings with Mark Adamo’s “Little Women” (2004-2005) and Thomas Pasatieri’s “Frau Margot” (2007). The new policy mixes new and unusual operas with the old standbys without which no opera company could survive.
There had been contemporary operas before 2004, but only sporadically and by safe composers such as Carlisle Floyd and Gian Carlo Menotti. Just a list of the new operas since 2004 would astonish patrons from the old days.
The list includes “Of Mice and Men,” “Angels in America,” “Dead Man Walking,” “Before Night Falls,” “Hydrogen Jukebox,” “Lysistrata,” “Three Decembers,” “Glory Denied,” “Silent Night,” “With Blood, With Ink,” “Dog Days,” “JFK,” “Buried Alive,” “Embedded” and the current fest’s “Cruzar la Cara de la Luna” and “Voir Dire.”
Not all of them will survive the long haul, but I’m placing my money on “Silent Night,” “Dead Man Walking,” “Lysistrata” and “JFK” (“Of Mice and Men” has already proven its worth).
Among the 2017 offerings, the future looks bright for José “Pepe” Martínez’s “Cruzar la Cara de la Luna,” which was the big surprise of the festival. The music is highly appealing, and story is so gripping that it had some in the audience in tears on opening night.
Possible limiting factors are the need to find a top-rank mariachi troupe to support the singer-actors and the rather unusual format of vocal and dance music and bilingual spoken drama that requires frequent shifts between Spanish and English.
“Voir Dire” is a bit of a puzzle. Overall, it makes a positive impression, with a strong young cast displaying an impressive versatility (the cast seems much larger than its actual number of five). But it wanders stylistically, never quite settling down into a role as drama, comedy or mixture of the two.
The third festival offering, “Carmen,” is, of course, always going to be a winner, barring some absolute disaster of a production — which this wasn’t.
With the departure of Darren K. Woods as general director, the future course of the Fort Worth Opera is uncertain. But the 2018 schedule, recently announced, shows no sharp change of direction. Astor Piazzolla’s “María de Buenos Aires,” billed as a “tango opera,” is the festival’s unusual offering, with Wagner’s “Das Rheingold” and Donizetti’s “Don Pasquale” as more familiar fare.