Charles Barkley explores a country in turmoil in ‘American Race’

Charles Barkley cannot single-handedly end the racial tension that’s tearing Baltimore apart.
But goodness knows he makes a valiant effort to negotiate peace in the debut episode of “American Race,” airing at 8 p.m. Thursday on TNT.
Barkley, the NBA superstar-turned-TV basketball analyst, is the host of the four-hour, two-night documentary series that examines what he calls “the most divisive issue in America.”
“In this country, we don’t like to talk about race,” he says. “But race gets into everything, whether we like it or not. … It’s time we talk about race in America.”
In addition to the Baltimore episode, Barkley visits North Texas to learn about anti-Muslim sentiment in America (an episode titled “Muslim Is the New Black”); explores Hollywood stereotyping (“Entertainment Still So White”); and looks at polarizing immigration issues (“The Divided States of America”).
Barkley — who notes that he grew up in Alabama, no stranger to racism, segregation and discrimination — often has his own beliefs challenged by what he learns in “American Race.”
Maybe he’s naive or maybe it’s hubris, but in the first episode Barkley rolls into Baltimore believing he can mend fences in a city where members of the law-enforcement and African-American communities are afraid of and suspicious of each other.
Barkley learns the facts behind the 2015 uprising/rioting that followed the controversial death of Freddie Gray while he was in police custody. He meets with members on both sides of the issue.
While the sister of Tyrone West (another man who died in police custody in 2013) says, “We’re more than hashtags and body bags,” Barkley walks through various computer simulations in which he is cast in the role of police officer (and is killed by perpetrators in every stressful scenario).
Near the end of the episode, Barkley organizes a town-hall meeting intended to begin a healing discussion. But after he tells everyone he spent the day with police, the crowd turns hostile — and he becomes a punching bag. “I don’t know you!” one woman tells him. “I don’t like you!”
People even throw Barkley’s own words back at him. In 2014, regarding unrest in Ferguson, Mo., he praised law enforcement and referred to the city’s looters as “scumbags,” a comment that doesn’t win him any allies among the town-hall crowd.
In the end, Barkley leaves having learned that it’s “not that simple” to fix so volatile a situation, no matter how sincere his intentions might be.
It’s a noble and ambitious program, even if the material has been covered extensively by network and cable news programs. And if Barkley and TNT can reach a different audience, more power to them.
Also worth watching
Welcome to West Texas: Kathryn Hahn, Griffin Dunne and Kevin Bacon are the stars of “I Love Dick,” a raucous set-in-West Texas comedy that’s available for streaming on Amazon beginning Friday.
Based on a 1997 cult novel by Chris Kraus and adapted by Jill Soloway (creator of “Transparent”), the show is about an artsy New York couple who come to a retreat in Marfa and start obsessing over an enigmatic macho cowboy named Dick (Bacon’s character) and his tell-it-like-it-is philosophy.
Back to Green Gables: “Anne With an E” is a feel-good series based on the classic coming-of-age novel “Anne of Green Gables.” The Canadian production makes its U.S. premiere on Netflix beginning Friday.
It’s the story of an imaginative 13-year-old orphan whose effervescent spirit transforms the lives of everyone she meets. Even though it’s set in the year 1890, the material touches on contemporary and topical themes such as feminism and bullying.