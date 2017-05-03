Mobile plans to restore World War I monument

Wires  >  AP Entertainment

MOBILE, Ala. The city of Mobile plans to restore a World War I monument to fallen soldiers.

The city will invest nearly $19,000 of capital improvement funds to restore the landmark at Memorial Park.

The 1926 monument was designed by local architect George B. Roger and originally listed the names of 63 Mobile residents who died during the war. The city later installed an Alabama Historical Association plaque with an additional 53 names.

The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in the State of Alabama has released a revitalization plan for the entire park, and is looking to start a capital campaign. A design sketch includes improved walkways and lighting and new benches, water features and landscaping.

