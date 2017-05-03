Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

New Zealand campaign had concerns using Eminem-like song

The Associated Press

Posted 3:19am on Wednesday, May. 03, 2017

WELLINGTON, New Zealand The campaign manager for New Zealand's National Party during the 2014 election says she raised concerns about using a song that sounded similar to Eminem's "Lose Yourself" but was told by industry experts it would be fine.

Jo de Joux told the High Court in Wellington on Wednesday she was concerned that using the song "Eminem Esque" raised copyright issues for the party, and she was also worried that Eminem had been associated with hate speech.

Eminem's music publishers Eight Mile Style are suing the political party for copyright infringement after it used the song in TV ads.

De Joux said she sought and received assurances from industry experts that using Eminem Esque was okay because it was part of a licensed music library and was free from copyright issues.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me