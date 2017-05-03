Maryland Film Fest kicks off in a new Baltimore theater

BALTIMORE The Maryland Film Festival is kicking off its 19th year in a brand new home: The freshly rehabilitated Parkway Theater.
The Parkway, in Baltimore's Station North Arts and Entertainment District, is made up of a 414-seat theater in the building's original auditorium, and two smaller theaters.
The original Parkway theater opened its doors in 1915 and closed in 1978.
The Maryland Film Festival, which kicks off Wednesday and runs through the weekend, will double as Parkway's debut.
The festival's organizers hope the new theater will support and foster the city's already robust art and film community.