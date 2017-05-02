Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Cole historic site opens for season with new exhibits

Posted 11:24pm on Tuesday, May. 02, 2017

CATSKILL, N.Y. The Thomas Cole National Historic Site is open for the season in the Hudson Valley with new exhibits.

The Catskill attraction used to be the home of the painter who inspired the Hudson River School art movement in the 19th century.

The historic site is debuting an immersive installation that will allow visitors to "hear" Cole's thoughts and conversations that took place in his parlors. Visitors also can view patterned borders Cole painted near the parlor ceilings. The borders had been buried beneath layers of paint for generations.

Also on display this season are 20 paintings by Sanford Robinson Gifford, a member of the Hudson River School.

