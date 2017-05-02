Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

The Latest: Mexican singer Luis Miguel released from custody

The Associated Press

Posted 4:04pm on Tuesday, May. 02, 2017

LOS ANGELES The Latest on the arrest of Mexican singer Luis Miguel in a case involving a dispute with his former manager (all times local):

2 p.m.

Officials say Mexican singer Luis Miguel has been released from custody after he surrendered to U.S. marshals in a case involving a dispute with his former manager.

Deputy US Marshal Matthew Cordova says the singer, whose full name is Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri, was released on bond after appearing before a federal judge in Los Angeles Tuesday.

Miguel had surrendered to authorities earlier Tuesday after being held in contempt for failing to appear at court hearings.

He was ordered to pay his former manager, William Brockhaus, more than $1 million in July 2016 by a federal judge in New York. Brockhaus' attorneys sought to enforce the judgment in Los Angeles, where Miguel owns a home.

The amount of his bond wasn't immediately known. Miguel's record label declined comment on his arrest.

---

12:25 p.m.

Authorities say Mexican singer Luis Miguel is in custody after he surrendered to U.S. marshals Tuesday in a case involving a dispute with his former manager.

Deputy US Marshal Matthew Cordova says the singer, whose full name is Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri, is scheduled to appear Tuesday afternoon before a federal judge in Los Angeles who has held him in contempt for failing to appear at court hearings.

The five-time Grammy winner does not have an attorney listed in the court case. A message to his publicist was not immediately returned.

Miguel was ordered to pay his former manager, William Brockhaus, more than $1 million in July 2016 by a federal judge in New York. Brockhaus' attorneys sought to enforce the judgment in Los Angeles, where Miguel owns a home.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me