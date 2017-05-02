Wires  >  AP Entertainment

IS defendant to remain in jail after watching terrorism show

The Associated Press

Posted 3:59pm on Tuesday, May. 02, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS A young man convicted of trying to join the Islamic State group will remain in custody until a judge decides whether he violated probation by watching a documentary on terrorism.

Abdullahi Yusuf is one of nine men from Minnesota who were convicted and sentenced last year for trying to join the militant group in Syria.

The Star Tribune (http://strib.mn/2ptA7Nb ) reports that Senior U.S. District Judge Michael Davis found probable cause on Tuesday to keep the 21-year-old Yusuf in custody until a hearing next week.

Davis is expected to decide during that hearing whether Yusuf's supervised release should be revoked.

Yusuf was living in a halfway house when a probation officer recently informed the judge that Yusuf had admitted watching the documentary on CNN.

