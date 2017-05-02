The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending April 30, 2017:
Top Paid iPhone Apps:
1. Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang
2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
3. Plague Inc.,
4. Scamoji, Super Deluxe
5. Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi
6. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB
7. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.
8. iSchedule, HotSchedules
9. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
10. LightX, Andor Communications Private Limited
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. FaceApp: Neural Face Transformations, Wireless Lab OOO
2. Ballz, Ketchapp
3. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.
4. YouTube - Watch, Upload and Share Videos, Google, Inc.
5. Bitmoji - Your Personal EmojiBitstrips
6. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.
7. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
8. CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars, ZeptoLab UK Limited
9. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.
10. Google Maps - Navigation & Transit, Google, Inc.
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB
2. Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang
3. SpongeBob Moves In, Nickelodeon
4. Goat Simulator, Coffee Stain Studios AB
5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
6. Procreate - Sketch, paint, create., Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
7. The Escapists, Team17 Software Ltd
8. Bloons TD 5 HD, Ninja Kiwi
9. Terraria, 505 Games (US), Inc.
10. Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Location, Scott Cawthon
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars, ZeptoLab UK Limited
2. YouTube - Watch, Upload and Share Videos, Google, Inc.
3. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
4. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.
5. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.
6. Google Chrome - The Fast and Secure Web Browser, Google, Inc.
7. Pages, Apple
8. Pictionary, Etermax
9. Bowmasters - Top Multiplayer Bowman Archery Game, Playgendary
10. Family Guy- Another Freakin' Mobile Game, Jam City, Inc.