The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

The Associated Press

Posted 3:39pm on Tuesday, May. 02, 2017

App Store Official Charts for the week ending April 30, 2017:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Plague Inc.,

4. Scamoji, Super Deluxe

5. Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi

6. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

7. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

8. iSchedule, HotSchedules

9. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

10. LightX, Andor Communications Private Limited

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. FaceApp: Neural Face Transformations, Wireless Lab OOO

2. Ballz, Ketchapp

3. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

4. YouTube - Watch, Upload and Share Videos, Google, Inc.

5. Bitmoji - Your Personal EmojiBitstrips

6. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

7. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

8. CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars, ZeptoLab UK Limited

9. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

10. Google Maps - Navigation & Transit, Google, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

2. Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang

3. SpongeBob Moves In, Nickelodeon

4. Goat Simulator, Coffee Stain Studios AB

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Procreate - Sketch, paint, create., Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

7. The Escapists, Team17 Software Ltd

8. Bloons TD 5 HD, Ninja Kiwi

9. Terraria, 505 Games (US), Inc.

10. Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Location, Scott Cawthon

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars, ZeptoLab UK Limited

2. YouTube - Watch, Upload and Share Videos, Google, Inc.

3. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

4. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

5. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

6. Google Chrome - The Fast and Secure Web Browser, Google, Inc.

7. Pages, Apple

8. Pictionary, Etermax

9. Bowmasters - Top Multiplayer Bowman Archery Game, Playgendary

10. Family Guy- Another Freakin' Mobile Game, Jam City, Inc.

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.



