Beachgoers will have to shake off loss in Swift's shore town

The Associated Press

Posted 2:44pm on Tuesday, May. 02, 2017

PROVIDENCE, R.I. A court has ruled against beachgoers who sought more access to the sand in a Rhode Island town where Taylor Swift owns a vacation home.

The Rhode Island Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a lower court's ruling that said landowners in a section of Westerly could put up fences to keep the public off their 2-mile stretch of beach.

The attorney general's office and environmental groups had argued that the land had been dedicated to the public more than a century ago.

The court disagreed, finding the beach is privately owned.

The attorney general says he's disappointed but points out that the decision does not affect a state constitutional guarantee to access the shoreline.

Swift frequently vacations at her beachfront home in a different section of town.



