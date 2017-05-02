Abilene-based Heff’s enters Cleburne’s burger fray

CLEBURNE Its population may hover around a relatively small 30,000, but Cleburne has some classic burger joints. Morris Neal’s Handy Hamburgers is an old-fashioned spot that has been around for some 80 years, the tiny Burger Bar since 1949.
Add in such modern favorites such as an outpost of popular Granbury spot Grumps, the original Best Burger Barn in nearby Egan (although Google searches also place its address in Cleburne and Joshua), and even an acclaimed burger at Cleburne Golf Links, and you’ve got a good burger road trip about a half-hour from downtown Fort Worth.
So when a regional chain moves in saying that it’s been voted the best burger every place that it has opened, that’s the kind of gauntlet-throwing that bears investigating.
Heff’s Burgers, an Abilene-based chain founded in 2009, entered into a partnership with Dallas-based Golden Chick a few years later and, according to a Dallas Business Journal story, opened a “dual-branded” restaurant, sharing the same space but operating separately, in Garland. A Mesquite location followed, with the restaurants adjacent to each other and sharing a parking lot.
Then came Cleburne, where Heff’s opened in a former Golden Chick location on a traffic-clogged stretch of Henderson Street with plenty of other restaurants, including an under-renovation McDonald’s across the street — speaking of throwing down gauntlets.
Heff’s is fast-casual, order-at-the-counter, and you’ll wait longer for your burger than you will at Mickey D’s. But you will be rewarded — although maybe not to the point of Heff’s upsetting any of the aforementioned homegrown joints in a Cleburne burger battle.
The basic Heff’s burger ($6.29) is for burger purists, meat-lovers who think that even cheese is too much embellishment. It’s a half-pound patty with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and your choice of mayo or mustard.
We are not purists, however, and since there is no standard bacon-cheeseburger on the menu, we added bacon and American cheese for 50 cents apiece (other 50-cent “customize” options include pepperjack, Swiss, mushrooms and/or green chiles).
Still, the meat was the star, although if you like your patty with some pink in it, remember to ask, because this came medium well bordering on well done.
There was big, beefy flavor in that half-pound patty, along with some peppery touches. The patty dominated; the bacon was crisp but cut small and we had to pay attention to notice it, and the cheese added some melty texture and flavor but was still a pretty minor player.
For $7.99, you can get a Heff’s Burger combo with a drink and a small side, which, in this case, was Heff’s “Twister Fries,” described on the online menu as “similar to potato chips” because, well, they are potato chips, albeit housemade ones. And while they had a good, salty crunch, there were other sides that we liked more.
Not everything on the burger menu is for purists: There is also a $7.99 “Bucket Burger” (bacon-cheese, plus grilled onions, jalapeños and mushrooms), and a $7.69 “Eggcellent Burger” (bacon-cheese, topped with a fried egg and Heff’s Sauce, served on Texas toast) and more self-explanatory options such as a $6.79 “Wagon BBQ Burger” (well, self-explanatory except for the two onion rings on the burger).
Our other non-purist choice was the jalapeño-cheddar burger ($7.69), which comes on a jalapeño-cheddar bun so that you get a double-dose of its star ingredients.
The jalapeños had kick without being palate-blowing, the patty once again stood up to the accompaniments, and the cornbread-like bun almost managed to hold everything together, but ultimately things morphed into a three-napkin mess.
For $8.99, we got a combo, this time with onion rings, which were on the small side but well-battered, crispy and not too greasy.
Heff’s also has nearly a dozen non-burger options, including a footlong hot dog, steak-finger and chicken-strip baskets, and a couple of salads.
A grilled-chicken sandwich ($6.79) was good but unexciting; other items pique our curiosity a little but we’ll be inclined to explore the burger menu more on any return visits.
This time we got the homestyle fries as part of $8.29 combo; good potato flavor, thin- but not shoestring-cut, with just enough crunch yielding to softness, and a subtle saltiness. This is the side we’re likely to return to.
Desserts consist largely of shakes/floats/sundaes made with Blue Bell, but there is also a molten chocolate cake and a strawberry-swirl cheesecake ($4.99). At an employee’s recommendation, we went for the cheesecake, a pretty rectangle looking more like a strawberry chevron than a strawberry swirl; tasty enough, but we’ll check out the cake next time.
Early online reviews of the Cleburne Heff’s had regular complaints about the service, but this was not a problem on our visits; counter help was cheerful, helpful and patient as we took a few minutes to make up our minds, and staff made friendly-but-unobtrusive checks at our table.
With the Chisholm Trail Parkway, it’s a little easier for Fort Worth residents to get to Cleburne than it used to be, but any future burger jaunts will be probably still be to the town’s more established burger spots.
But if a Heff’s were to open in certain parts of Tarrant County (say, parts that aren’t close to Fred’s, Rodeo Goat or M&O Station Grill), we’d welcome the move-in.