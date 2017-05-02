Nielsen's top programs for April 24-30

NEW YORK Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for April 24-30. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.
1. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 12.52 million.
2. "Dancing with the Stars," ABC, 10.38 million.
3. "The Voice" (Tuesday), NBC, 9.63 million.
4. "The Voice" (Monday), NBC, 9.29 million.
5. "60 Minutes," CBS, 9.12 million.
6. "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 9.08 million.
7. "Little Big Shots," NBC, 8.89 million.
8. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 8.74 million.
9. "Survivor," CBS, 8.50 million.
10. "Hawaii Five-O," CBS, 8.06 million.
11. "Madam Secretary," CBS, 7.88 million.
12. "NCIS," CBS, 7.30 million.
13. "Mom," CBS, 7.06 million.
14. "Grey's Anatomy," ABC, 7.02 million.
15. "Chicago Fire," NBC, 6.91 million.
16. "Criminal Minds," CBS, 6.91 million.
17. "Bull," CBS, 6.79 million.
18. NFL Draft (Round 1, Thursday), ESPN, 6.70 million.
19. "The Great Indoors," CBS, 6.38 million.
20. "The Big Bang Theory" (Special), CBS, 6.37 million.