Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

CBS kept ratings-winning ways last week, while Fox faltered

By FRAZIER MOORE

AP Television Writer

Posted 12:19pm on Tuesday, May. 02, 2017

NEW YORK It was another winning week for CBS, another week of struggle for Fox among prime-time viewers.

CBS won last week with an average of 6.2 million viewers, claiming 13 of the Top 20 shows, according to Nielsen. It was CBS' eighth winning week in a row.

Runner-up NBC averaged 5.3 million viewers, placing four shows in the Top 20. ABC had 4.1 million, with two shows in the Top 20. Fox had 2.43 million, with its top-ranked series, "Empire," placing 21st for the week.

For News Channel was the week's most popular cable network, averaging 2.309 million viewers, just a hair-width ahead of TNT with 2.307 million.

NBC's "Nightly News" topped the evening newscasts with an average of 7.65 million viewers.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me