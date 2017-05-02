Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Halle Berry to appear on VH1 show celebrating moms

The Associated Press

Posted 11:14am on Tuesday, May. 02, 2017

NEW YORK Halle Berry has signed on for VH1's show honoring moms ahead of Mother's Day.

The cable channel says the Oscar-winning actress will honor a mother from the non-profit domestic violence organization, the Jenesse Center, at "Dear Mama: An Event To Honor Moms." VH1 says the second annual edition of the show will include stars paying tribute to their mothers.

Other scheduled guests include Mary J. Blige, Ludacris, Kelly Rowland, Robin Thicke, Maxwell and DJ Khaled.

"Blackish" star Anthony Anderson will host alongside actress and former MTV VJ La La Anthony.

The show premieres May 8 at 10 p.m. on VH1.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me