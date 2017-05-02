Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Trump campaign says CNN refuses to run ad touting success

The Associated Press

Posted 10:44am on Tuesday, May. 02, 2017

NEW YORK President Trump's campaign is criticizing CNN for refusing to air an advertisement touting the president's achievements during his first 100 days in office, saying the network doesn't want it because the ad "doesn't fit their narrative."

CNN said it requested that the campaign remove a portion that referred to the mainstream media as fake news.

Said CNN: "The mainstream media is not fake news, and therefore the ad is false and per policy will be accepted only if that graphic is deleted."

The Trump campaign said the ad, which says "America has rarely seen such success," is running on Fox News Channel and the Fox Business Network.

As of Jan. 19, Trump was a declared presidential candidate 2020.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me