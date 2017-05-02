Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Montgomery aims for a hit with giant baseball near stadium

The Associated Press

Posted 7:28am on Tuesday, May. 02, 2017

MONTGOMERY, Ala. As part of a plan to improve pedestrian access around Montgomery's Riverwalk Stadium, city officials say they will erect a giant baseball in the center of an intersection.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports (http://on.mgmadv.com/2qxsKC4 ) that the baseball will be 25 feet in diameter, complete with seams, at Coosa and Tallapoosa streets. Public Works Director Chris Conway describes as "a public art piece."

Crosswalks and pedestrian areas are being expanded around Riverwalk Stadium, home of the Montgomery Biscuits.

The hope is that the baseball will be a visible marker to visitors who are looking for the stadium.

