Man charged with burning covered bridge pleads not guilty

The Associated Press

Posted 7:23am on Tuesday, May. 02, 2017

WINTERSET, Iowa An 18-year-old accused in the burning of a covered bridge featured in the best-selling novel "The Bridges of Madison County" has pleaded not guilty.

Court records say Joel Davis entered the pleas Monday to arson and related charges. His trial is scheduled to begin July 18.

The bridge destroyed April 15 near Winterset also was featured in the 1995 movie adaptation starring Clint Eastwood and Meryl Streep. The novel was written by Robert James Waller, who died in March.

Prosecutors say a 17-year-old boy will be facing an arson charge as well. The Associated Press generally doesn't name juveniles accused of crimes.



