‘The Trap’ turns predatory lending into theater

With a little help from William Shakespeare, Polonius once opined that one should never a borrower nor lender be.
But, apparently the characters in “The Trap,” a comedy that had its world premiere Friday at Amphibian Stage Productions, have never seen “Hamlet.” They have to learn the hard way that there can be grave consequences attached to both giving loans and taking them.
This play by British playwright Kieran Lynn casts a jaundiced eye on the lenders who offer short-term, high-interest loans to people who would not be likely to have any luck with a bank. The loan office at the heart of his play, the Debt Duck, is one of those so-called predatory lenders.
In the opening scene, we see Tom (Justin Lemieux), the only employee in the Debt Duck office other than his manager, Alan (Bob Hess), enter his workplace. But Tom is not arriving to go to work. He and his girlfriend, Clementine (Sarah Rutan), are there to pilfer the safe. Tom has received an unexpected and unmerited pay cut that the couple (and especially Clementine) feel justifies a raid of the company coffers.
The plan goes awry almost immediately when Alan shows up as well. He is also planning to rob his employer, but for different reasons.
Along the course of this 90-minute, single-act show, we also meet Meryl (Cara Serber), a hard-edged material girl who is a sort of regional manager. She brings the word that Alan needs to realize the potential of his underperforming branch within 30 days, or he can look forward to standing in line at the unemployment office.
All of the acting in this production, briskly and smoothly directed by Mary Catherine Burke, is first rate. It is an ideal, all-professional ensemble where no one stands out because their superior abilities are so well matched. One problem was that there were far too many fluffed lines on opening night.
The show also has some cute and clever gimmicks that give it much needed motion, such as employing non-linear storytelling that requires the players to rewind time by quickly playing the movements of a scene in reverse. Bits of recorded music are used especially well in those moments.
The problem with “The Trap” is that it too often climbs onto a soapbox about predatory lending and forgets to be funny. Lynn’s dialogue writing sometimes sounds more like a newspaper editorial than actual human interaction. Many of his speeches are just too long, denying the show an appropriate comic rhythm. In the end, this script is amusing, but not as uproarious as it might be.
Also, it is hard to root for anybody in the show. All four characters are broken losers in one form or another. If this were “The Wizard of Oz,” Tom would be asking the wizard for a backbone, Clementine would need to request a moral center, Meryl would put in a request for a heart and Alan would have to ask for everything.
The acting and direction are on the money, if you will forgive a pun. But “The Trap” is just a slight and pleasant diversion that ultimately does not pay enough interest to be worth its risk.