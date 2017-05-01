Illinois State's fine arts college to honor actor Gary Cole

NORMAL, Ill. Film, television and theater actor Gary Cole is to be inducted into Illinois State University's College of Fine Arts Hall of Fame.
Cole will be honored Thursday afternoon at the Normal school's Center of Performing Arts Theatre. He's also to give the fine art college's commencement speech on Saturday, May 13. Cole attended Illinois State from 1974 to 1977 and majored in theatre. He grew up in the Chicago suburb of Rolling Meadows.
Cole's career started in 1978 when he joined the Steppenwolf Theatre Company in Chicago. Since then he has appeared in movies like "Office Space," "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby" and "The Brady Bunch Movie." His television credits include "West Wing," "Entourage" and "Veep," which earned him an Emmy nomination.