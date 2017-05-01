Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Best-selling oral history author Jean Stein dies in New York

The Associated Press

Posted 8:33pm on Monday, May. 01, 2017

NEW YORK Jean Stein, an author who wrote best-selling oral histories, has died in New York City. She was 83.

Authorities say Stein apparently killed herself by jumping from the penthouse floor of a building in upper Manhattan on Sunday. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stein was a former editor at the Paris Review. In 1970, she and editor George Plimpton produced the oral history "American Journey: The Times of Robert Kennedy." Plimpton also edited Stein's "Edie: American Girl," an oral history of 1960s and Andy Warhol's muse Edie Sedgwick.

Last year, Random House published her book, "West of Eden: An American Place," about Los Angeles and the American dream.

In a statement, the publisher said they were "greatly saddened to hear the news" of Stein's death.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me