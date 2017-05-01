Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Alec Baldwin to headline New Jersey political event

The Associated Press

Posted 4:28pm on Monday, May. 01, 2017

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. Alec Baldwin, who has won acclaim for portraying President Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live," will be headlining a New Jersey political fundraiser.

General Majority PAC said in an invitation that the actor will appear next month at the $2,500-a-head event in Collingswood.

The group has spent millions of dollars backing Democratic candidates in New Jersey legislative races. Democrats control both chambers in the state Legislature.

Influential New Jersey Democratic power broker George Norcross and his brother, Democratic Rep. Donald Norcross, are expected to attend the event, along with state Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto.

General Majority PAC was bankrolled by the state's largest teachers union, the New Jersey Education Association, in the 2015 Assembly elections where Democrats gained seats.



