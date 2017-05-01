The Latest: May Day rally at Portland, Oregon, park

PORTLAND, Ore. The Latest on May Day rallies and protests in the Northwest (all times local):
2:02 p.m.
In Portland's Shemanski Park, about 200 people, including some families with children, gathered at a May Day rally and watched dancers in bright feathered headdresses perform to the beat of drums.
Several dozen people dressed entirely in black and wearing black bandanas and ski masks on their faces stood around the fringes of the Monday gathering holding signs that read "Radicals for Science!" and "No cuts! Tax the rich!" as police officers looked on.
City officials warned of the potential for road closures and traffic diversions later Monday due to several protests that lack permits. Several large stores downtown had already stationed private security guards at their doors and a Starbucks along one of the anticipated march routes closed at 1 p.m. in case of violent protests.
---
1:41 p.m.
Chanting "Stand up, fight back," hundreds of people marched through downtown Seattle to support immigrants and workers.
Native American dancers walked in front of the larger gathering of protesters.
The march followed a rally at a city park where speakers, including Seattle City Councilwoman Kshama Sawant, urged resistance to President Donald Trump's policies.
Seattle Police say they ultimately expect up to 1,500 people to take part in the march Monday afternoon, and a large police presence was noticeable. Later Monday anti-capitalist gatherings were expected throughout the city.
Seattle traditionally sees large, disruptive May Day gatherings. Last year police used pepper spray to disperse black-clad protesters. Five officers were hurt, none seriously, and police arrested nine people.
---
12:57 p.m.
Several hundred people, many of them immigrants, gathered for a May Day rally on the steps of the Oregon State Capitol.
Speakers on Monday said they would not be intimidated by any crackdowns on immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally. One protester carried a sign saying bridges should be built instead of walls, referring to President Donald Trump's plans to build a wall between the U.S. and Mexico.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown also appeared. The Democratic governor said that as long as she's in office, Oregon will be welcoming and inclusive to all those who call the state home.
She said she met with farmers last week who are concerned new federal policies will devastate their businesses. The agricultural industry fears a crackdown will deprive it of the labor it needs.
---
8:17 a.m.
Thousands of people are expected to attend May Day rallies for immigrants and workers in Seattle and Portland.
In Seattle multiple marches and rallies are planned throughout Monday. The 18th Annual May Day March for Workers and Immigrant Rights was to begin late in the morning, with participants walking through downtown. Anti-capitalist marches and gatherings were expected throughout the city Monday night.
In Portland, Oregon, marches were set to begin 3 p.m. in downtown. In both Seattle and Portland major traffic disruptions were expected.
