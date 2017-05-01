Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Proof through the night: Edmonton fans rescue US anthem

The Associated Press

Posted 3:33pm on Monday, May. 01, 2017

EDMONTON, Alberta Oh, say, can you sing the U.S. national anthem from memory? If not, there are about 18,000 Edmonton Oilers hockey fans who could give you a lesson.

A malfunctioning microphone put Canadian country singer Brett Kissel on the spot inside Rogers Place on Sunday night before the Oilers met the Anaheim Ducks in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Kissel then invited the near-sellout crowd to do the honors for the visiting Anaheim Ducks.

Although most of the players didn't join in, the hometown fans embraced the moment and responded with a memorable rendition of the "The Star-Spangled Banner" before Robert Clark belted out "O Canada."

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me