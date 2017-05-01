Authors Engel, Reeves featured in TSHOF book festival

Fort Worth Star-Telegram columnist Mac Engel will be one of the featured authors from across the state in the Texas Sports Hall of Fame’s inaugural book festival.
The book festival will being at 10 a.m. July 15 at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, located at 108 S. University Parks Drive in Waco.
Admission is free.
The festival will be broken down into 30-minute slots, during which each of the authors will have the option to present their work and have time for a Q&A session. There will be tables set up in the Red McCombs Great Hall, where the authors will have book signings.
Engel will present his book “Pigskin Rapture: Four Days in the Life of Texas Football.”
Former longtime Star-Telegram columnist Jim Reeves will present his book “Dallas Cowboys: The Legends of America’s Team.”
Here’s a list of scheduled participants, in addition to Engel and Reeves:
• R. Gaines Baty, “Champion of the Barrio — The Legacy of Coach Buryl Baty”
• Chad Conine, “The Republic of Football — Legends of the Texas High School Game”
• Mel Renfro (signing only), “Forever a Cowboy”
• Robert Jacobus, “Houston Cougars in the 1960s: Death Threats, the Veer Offense, and the Game of the Century”
• Al Pickett, “Mighty, Mighty Matadors: Lubbock Estacado High School, Integration and a Championship Year”
• Carlton Stowers, “Where Dreams Die Hard,” “Staubach,” “Oh Brother — How They Played the Game” and “Texas Football Legends”
• Jeff Miller, “The Game Changers: Abner Haynes, Leon King, and the Fall of Major College Football’s Color Barrier in Texas”
• Bill Brown, “Houston Astros: Deep in the Heart — Blazing a Trail From Expansion to the World Series”
• Frank Sikes, “West Texas Middleweight: The Story of LaVern Roach”
• Tim Price, “Shooting for the Record: Adolph Toepperwein, Tom Frye, and Sharpshooting’s Forgotten Controversy”