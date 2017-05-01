Arkansas Transportation Department makes traffic center

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department is establishing a statewide traffic management center, a move that agency officials see as the next step in using technology to ease traffic disruptions.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2oPL2lk ) reports that the $1.9 million initiative will be housed in the department's radio room in Little Rock.
The department plans to add over 200 cameras, double the number of highway advisory radio stations, deploy 100 weather information systems and add up to 200 bridge de-icing systems. Agency officials say the management center will gather all the information from that equipment together in one place for the first time.
The center is part of a larger effort to deploy technology nationwide to better manage traffic with the existing roadway systems to save money.