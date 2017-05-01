Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Arkansas Transportation Department makes traffic center

The Associated Press

Posted 12:13pm on Monday, May. 01, 2017

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department is establishing a statewide traffic management center, a move that agency officials see as the next step in using technology to ease traffic disruptions.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2oPL2lk ) reports that the $1.9 million initiative will be housed in the department's radio room in Little Rock.

The department plans to add over 200 cameras, double the number of highway advisory radio stations, deploy 100 weather information systems and add up to 200 bridge de-icing systems. Agency officials say the management center will gather all the information from that equipment together in one place for the first time.

The center is part of a larger effort to deploy technology nationwide to better manage traffic with the existing roadway systems to save money.

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me