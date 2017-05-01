Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Eric Dane's depression puts TNT's 'Last Ship' on hiatus

The Associated Press

Posted 11:08am on Monday, May. 01, 2017

LOS ANGELES TNT has temporarily shut down production of its drama, "The Last Ship," while star Eric Dane battles depression.

Variety reports the series is going on production hiatus through Memorial Day. The publication reports a representative for Dane says the actor suffers from depression and asked for a few weeks of downtime.

TNT spokesman Scott Radloff confirmed the Variety report to The Associated Press.

"The Last Ship" is set to return for a fourth season this summer. Dane plays Tom Chandler, the captain of a U.S. Navy destroyer at sea after a global catastrophe wiped out most of the world's population.

Dance previously starred as "McSteamy" Dr. Mark Sloan on "Grey's Anatomy."



