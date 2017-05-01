Country's largest rock-climbing facility to open in Colorado

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. The country's largest indoor rock-climbing facility has been scheduled to open later this year in Colorado.
The Denver Post reported (http://dpo.st/2py52q1 ) Monday that Earth Treks will be putting the facility in Sports Authority's old headquarters in Englewood.
The facility is 52,000 square feet (4,831 square meters). It had been home to 772 employees when Sports Authority filed for bankruptcy protection a year ago.
Earth Treks' founder Chris Warner says he looks for abandoned big box stores for his climbing facilities.
He says Earth Treks' pitch to landlords used to be ousted by larger companies, but a fear of big-time bankruptcies has given his business a fighting chance.
Earth Treks has climbing facilities in Virginia, Maryland and Colorado.