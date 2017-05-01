Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Venice Beach Freakshow closes, hopes for new life elsewhere

Posted 10:33am on Monday, May. 01, 2017

LOS ANGELES The Venice Beach Freakshow possibly performed its last show on Sunday after announcing it is closing due to a leasing dispute.

The Los Angeles Times reports (http://lat.ms/2pxYo34 ) the Freakshow put on a six-hour performance on the boardwalk serving as a protest, farewell and fundraiser.

Freakshow founder Todd Ray says he had been informed six months ago that his five-year lease would be allowed to expire.

Ray says the building's landlord Snapshot Partners LLC works with Snap Inc., the company which owns Snapchat. But a Snapchat representative says the company has no affiliation with Snapshot Partners.

The representative says Snapchat plans to expand into Santa Monica, not Venice, although the company does own a third-story office above the former Freakshow space.

Ray says the show is looking for a new home.

