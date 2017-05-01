Wires  >  AP Music

Faculty, students raise $25,000 for Pulse scholarships

The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. Students and staff at Valencia College in Orlando have raised more than $25,000 for an endowment honoring victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

The Orlando Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2pmQfQA ) reports the idea of raising money for scholarships began as an employee giving campaign. Many employees opted for payroll deductions to grow the fund after seven Valencia College students were among the 49 killed during the June 12 shooting at the nightclub. Soon students and community members got involved in the effort.

The college's Gay/Straight Alliance raised $500 in bake sales. Other students raised $200 selling tickets for an art show. Faculty members in a rock cover band called The Rogue Scholars raised $1,700 in two benefit concerts.

The fundraising has taken place at the schools campuses in Osceola and Orange counties.



