Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Louisville DJ beats record for longest continuous set

The Associated Press

Posted 6:58am on Monday, May. 01, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. A Kentucky DJ has broken the Guinness World Record for the longest non-stop DJ set after playing for 10 straight days.

WAVE-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2oOvY7E ) that Chauncey Graves, whose professional moniker is DJ Colossus, officially broke the record at 1 p.m. Sunday, having begun his set Thursday, April 20 in Louisville.

Graves was allowed a five-minute break for every hour completed.

The previous record was held by DJ Obi of Nigeria, whose 2016 set lasted exactly 240 hours. Graves DJed for 3 hours and 56 seconds past that mark.

Guinness will verify the results in the upcoming weeks.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me