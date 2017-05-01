Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

'Fixer Upper' star Chip Gaines speaks out about $1M lawsuit

The Associated Press

Posted 6:18am on Monday, May. 01, 2017

WACO, Texas HGTV star Chip Gaines is speaking out on Twitter about a lawsuit filed against him by his former business partners.

Gaines is being sued in state court in Texas for $1 million by his former partners in a real estate company. They say he bought them out before telling them that HGTV had decided to broadcast his "Fixer Upper" show nationally.

Gaines spoke out on Twitter Saturday , writing that no one called or emailed him about the issue, adding "'friends' reach out via lawsuit.. humm." He also added a bible quote, "The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it."

Gaines' attorney tells KWTX-TV that he's "confident that these claims will be found to be meritless."



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me