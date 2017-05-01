Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Tokyo jeweler offers gold Darth Vader mask for $1.4 million

The Associated Press

Posted 3:33am on Monday, May. 01, 2017

TOKYO Star Wars fans might consider it a golden opportunity.

Tokyo jeweler Ginza Tanaka is offering a life-size Darth Vader mask made of 24-karat gold at a hefty price of 154 million yen ($1.4 million) to mark the 40th anniversary of the release of the first Star Wars movie.

The creation measures 26.5 centimeters (10.4 inches) wide and 30 centimeters (11.8 inches) high.

The jeweler says the mask was not designed for wearing — at about 15 kilograms (33 pounds), it would be too heavy and has no opening for a head.

While the mask is its most expensive Star Wars memorabilia, the jeweler has made pricier products. In 2013, a gold Disney-themed Christmas tree was priced at 500 million yen ($4.5 million).



