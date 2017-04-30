Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

David Ortiz addresses grads of Rhode Island tech college

The Associated Press

Posted 3:18pm on Sunday, Apr. 30, 2017

PROVIDENCE, R.I. Retired Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz has accepted his first honorary degree as he delivered the commencement address to graduates of a Rhode Island technical college.

Ortiz, known as "Big Papi," was introduced as "Doctor David Ortiz" before speaking Sunday at the New England Institute of Technology's 76th commencement in Providence.

The East Greenwich school presented Ortiz with a doctor of humane letters in recognition of his leadership and work to help children in New England and the Dominican Republic who face significant health challenges.

Ortiz told the graduates: "Don't you ever let anybody dictate your future."

Ortiz joined the Red Sox ahead of the 2003 season and retired in the fall. He's credited with helping the Red Sox win three World Series titles, including their first since 1918.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me