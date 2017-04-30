Scenes from the LPGA Texas Shootout in Las Colinas

IRVING -- The old saying of "Everything is bigger in Texas" certainly applied to this week's Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club.
The only LPGA event in the state of Texas featured a star-studded field of big names that included 19 of the top 20 in the Rolex World Rankings playing for a $1.3 million purse.
Lexi Thompson is a fan of the tournament
Lexi Thompson, one of the biggest stars on the LPGA Tour, made her first appearance since the drama at the ANA Inspiration.
Thompson got off to a good start with an opening round 69 before succumbing to the brutal weekend conditions that included winds of 40 mph, but still battled through for a tie for 17th. This was her sixth top-25 of the year.
"We have amazing fans out here, there was probably the most I have ever seen this year," Thompson said, following her final round 74 on Sunday. "It is just a very well-run tournament and I think we just all enjoy coming back. It was a bit brutal weather this week, but it's always nice to come back to Texas."
And since she has been coming to DFW for the past few years, does she have an favorite spots she looks forward to visiting or has she discovered any new places?
"This is the first year I have been to the Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill, I had to check that out," Thompson said. "That was a cool place, you know I've seen the show and everything, so it was cool to just hang out there for a bit."
Lydia Ko returns to Las Colinas
The No. 1 player in the Rolex World Rankings returned to DFW after missing last year's event.
She began her week by celebrating her 20th birthday on Monday and although she made the cut, her week ended prematurely when she had to withdraw from the event on Saturday morning due to an eye infection.
"She has a swollen eye due to an infection, most likely caused by allergy (pollen), which she was suffering (from) all week," said Ko’s agent Michael Kim, in a statement on LPGA.com. "She was advised by the doctor to not wear any contact lenses until it got better."
Ko holds onto the top spot in the rankings as the two players who could have over taken her -- No. 2 So Yeon Ryu and No. 3 Ariya Jutanugarn -- struggled on Sunday with rounds in the mid 70s.
Mustang Club on No. 18
The Mustang Club presented by NEC was located on the back corner of the 18th green and required a special ticket to gain access.
Tickets cost $125-$175 and included admittance into the open air hospitality suite and the purchase of the ticket included food and beverage from Cool River Cafe.
Hara Nomura wins in a six-hole playoff
After narrowly avoiding big storms on Saturday, Sunday Las Colinas Country Club was cool and windy with gusts upwards of 40 mph and the scores reflected the conditions. Only three players finished the tournament under par and only two players were under par in the final round.
Amy Yang went from being the first player out as a single tie for 44th place and jumped into a tie for 9th with a final round 69, the only round of the day in the 60s.
In the end, Haru Nomura was the winner as she survived the brutal weather, losing a five-stroke lead on the back nine and a grueling six-hole playoff with Cristie Kerr to capture her third LPGA Tour victory.
After playing the 518 yard par-5 18th hole six times in the playoff, Nomura was asked how she would celebrate and she replied (through an interpreter), "I'm here in Texas, I want to have a steak."
Professional golf returns to DFW in a few weeks as the AT&T Byron Nelson will take a place a par 5 away at the Four Seasons Resort and Club in Las Colinas.
