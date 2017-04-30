Disney to open new themed area based on Avatar movie

Wires  >  AP Entertainment

ORLANDO, Fla. Disney's latest themed area will open in May, and while it's based on a blockbuster movie, it will be a place ripe for Instagram and selfie opportunities.

The Orlando Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2oYm0wm) Pandora: The World of Avatar will open May 27.

The theme park provided a media tour Saturday. The 12-acre land is in Disney's Animal Kingdom.

Designers aimed to immerse visitors into a new land they could enjoy without necessarily knowing the plot line of "Avatar," a movie that came out almost a decade ago.

Pandora is a land filled with Instagram opportunities. The hallmark is the 156-foot-tall "floating mountain" structure. There are also gardens with plants the colors of avocado, pomegranate and mangoes. One looks like a stained glass lamp from a Salvador Dali painting.

