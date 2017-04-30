Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

'Rutgers Day' festival draws record-setting crowd

The Associated Press

Posted 10:18am on Sunday, Apr. 30, 2017

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. Rutgers officials say a record-setting crowd turned out to get an up-close look at the university and its many offerings.

School officials say more than 100,000 people attended "Rutgers Day" festivals on Saturday.

The annual celebration featured hundreds of events and programs sponsored by schools, departments and student organizations. It was staged at the university's campuses in New Brunswick, Newark and Camden.

Each site focused on specific topics to showcase student talents and program offerings.

The New Brunswick campus hosted a folk music festival, while Rutgers Equestrian Science Center staged an event where a former harness racing horse had her strength tested. And the Sikh Student Association demonstrated how to tie a Sikh turban as they fitted visitors at the Camden campus.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me