Jazz Fest delays opening time due to possible severe weather

By Associated Press

The Associated Press

Posted 9:53am on Sunday, Apr. 30, 2017

NEW ORLEANS New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festivals official are taking repercussions by delaying the event because of possible severe weather.

Festival spokeswoman Kate Sarphie says the festival's opening time on Sunday has been delayed until the afternoon, but a specific time was not given.

The National Weather Service says there is a risk of severe thunderstorms. The weather service says the main threats could be damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes and heavy rainfall of about 2 to 4 inches.

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Pitbull and Lorde are expected to take the stage to close out the first weekend.

The Times-Picayune reports that rain has fallen yet, but festival-goers in the area are wearing rain boots. Vendors are preparing to open their booths as sounds checks were heard in the neighborhood.



