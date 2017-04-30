Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Film director tackles the complicated story of Zionism

The Associated Press

Posted 9:13am on Sunday, Apr. 30, 2017

WATERVILLE, Maine A film director who grew up viewing the state of Israel as a beacon of hope is telling a more complicated story of Zionism.

Eric Alexman tells the Morning Sentinel that the passivity and victimhood of the Jewish people is long gone and has been replaced by guns, walls and new settlements.

The 2008 graduate of Skowhegan Area High School says that it's meant for general audiences but he hopes Jews will re-examine what being Jewish means in a world that's changing so fast.

His film, due for release next year, focuses on a people united after World War II but now divided by cultural and political differences. The title is, "70 Years Across the Sea: American Jews and 21st Century Zionism."



