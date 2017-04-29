Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Officials reveal downtown Galesburg future development plans

Posted 4:33pm on Saturday, Apr. 29, 2017

GALESBURG, Ill. Officials in the western Illinois community of Galesburg have unveiled future plans for downtown including bike trails, public art and a Ferris wheel.

The (Galesburg) Register-Mail reports (http://bit.ly/2oXrhH7) that a landscape architecture firm has presented a plan to city officials.

The long-term plans could come to fruition within about 20 years. A member of the Galesburg Public Art Commission says downtown could feature rotating sculptures from around the world.

Wayne Carl is the city's director of planning and development. He says the projects will take place depending on funding and he's been looking at state grants that could provide up to $2 million.

City officials say private groups could also get involved.



