Ohio family surprised when Mark Zuckerberg comes to dinner

The Associated Press

Posted 11:38am on Saturday, Apr. 29, 2017

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio An Ohio family says they learned just 20 minutes before dinner this week that a planned mystery guest would be Facebook founder and billionaire Mark Zuckerberg.

The Vindicator of Youngstown reports (http://bit.ly/2oSVBQ3 ) Zuckerberg dined Friday evening with the Moore family in Newton Falls, about 55 miles (89 kilometers) southeast of Cleveland. The newspaper reports Zuckerberg had asked his staff to find Democrats who voted for President Donald Trump in November.

The family says not all the dinner chat was political. Daniel Moore says he and his wife, Lisa, talked about their work with an orphanage in Uganda and that Zuckerberg says he's now planning a fundraiser to benefit the orphans.

Zuckerberg announced on Facebook in January that he was challenging himself to visit people in all 50 states.

Information from: The Vindicator, http://www.vindy.com



