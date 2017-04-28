Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Famed Houston lawyer Richard 'Racehorse' Haynes dead at 90

The Associated Press

Posted 7:13pm on Friday, Apr. 28, 2017

HOUSTON Houston lawyer Richard "Racehorse" Haynes, famed for his flamboyant but successful trial defenses of wealthy clients in some of Texas' most notorious murder cases, has died at age 90.

Family spokesman Chris Tritico said Haynes died early Friday at his home in Trinity, Texas.

Haynes achieved fame for his defense of wealthy Houston plastic surgeon John Hill in the death of Hill's socialite wife. Investigators said Joan Robinson Hill died after eating an eclair secretly laced with E. coli bacteria. The trial ended in a hung jury, but Hill was later shot dead at his mansion.

Haynes later won the acquittal of Fort Worth oilman Cullen Davis, the first billionaire to be indicted for murder in the United States. He was accused in the deaths of his estranged wife's daughter and boyfriend.

This story has been corrected to change Haynes' age from 80 to 90.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me