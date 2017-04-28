Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

The Associated Press

Posted 5:13pm on Friday, Apr. 28, 2017

iTunes' Official Music Charts for the week ending April 27, 2017:

Top Songs

1. Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber), Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee

2. That's What I Like, Bruno Mars

3. HUMBLE., Kendrick Lamar

4. Body Like a Back Road, Sam Hunt

5. Something Just Like This, The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

6. Shape of You, Ed Sheeran

7. Issues, Julia Michaels

8. Say You Won't Let Go, James Arthur

9. It Ain't Me, Kygo & Selena Gomez

10.Stay, Zedd & Alessia Cara

Top Albums

1. DAMN., Kendrick Lamar

2. Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix, Vol. 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists

3. ÷ , Ed Sheeran

4. 8, Incubus

5. digital druglord, Blackbear

6. Love and War, Brad Paisley

7. More Life, Drake

8. 24K Magic, Bruno Mars

9. Starboy, The Weeknd

10.Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix, Vol. 1 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me