Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Nevada Supreme Court rules 'Las Vegas Law' can film in court

The Associated Press

Posted 2:23pm on Friday, Apr. 28, 2017

LAS VEGAS The Nevada Supreme Court says a reality television show about Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson and prosecutors in Las Vegas is a news program, and its cameras can be in courtrooms.

The court ruled unanimously Thursday that although it's unusual for the county to get royalties from a film company, "Las Vegas Law" satisfies requirements for news reporting because courtroom proceedings are shown for informational or educational purposes.

Defense attorneys objected during a trial last year of a man convicted of killing a Las Vegas high school student over an iPad.

They argued the show produced by My Entertainment Television is a docudrama made for entertainment and commercial purposes, not news.

The first season of the show aired on Investigation Discovery. A second season is expected later this year.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me