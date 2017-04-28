Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Film with Gary Sinise starts production in New Mexico

Posted 11:13am on Friday, Apr. 28, 2017

SANTA FE, N.M. The New Mexico Film Office says the independent feature "Will Gardner" will begin principal photography in New Mexico this month through the end of May.

The office director Nick Maniatis said Thursday filming will be conducted in Albuquerque, Belen, Zia Pueblo, Santa Ana Pueblo, Gallup and Jemez Mountains.

"Will Gardner" is the story of an Iraqi war veteran starring Max Martini of "13 Hours" and Gary Sinise of "Forest Gump."

The production will employ about 60 New Mexico crew members, 10 New Mexico principal actors and around 130 New Mexico background talent.

Maniatis says the road trip movie will showcase many New Mexico landscapes, including three Pueblo communities.



