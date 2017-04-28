Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Spokane man splits top prize in television reality show

Posted 9:58am on Friday, Apr. 28, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. A Spokane man has won the top prize in the new Fox reality show "Kicking and Screaming."

Terry Fossum and partner Natalie Casanova will split a $500,000 prize they won Thursday night.

The show paired survival experts with outdoor novices, pitting teams against each other in challenges of skill and adaptability. Each week, a different team was sent home, until only Fossum and Casanova remained.

The Spokesman-Review says the 52-year-old Fossum was the oldest survival expert on the show. His claim to fame was 45 years in the Boy Scouts and a solo winter snowshoe backpacking trip in northern Idaho, as well as trips to the Arctic Circle and Africa.

